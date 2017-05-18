BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
You can get In-N-Out’s secret Animal style burger at Five Guys

It is the best burger joint in the nation, after all.

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Whether the West coast is the best coast is up for debate, but as far as burgers, we'll let science do the talking. Five Guys is officially America’s favorite burger joint, bumping In-N-Out to the number two slot in perhaps the second-most controversial upset of the year.

To determine the winner, The Harris Poll uses elements like familiarity, quality, and consideration, but in our opinion, this is an unsurprising result since there’s a way to create an Animal style burger at Five Guys.

To get down Animal style at Five Guys, order a regular cheeseburger, which comes with two patties and a single slice of cheese by default at Five Guys. Next, ask for an extra slice of cheese to create an In-N-Out-esque double-double. Then top with grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, and pickles.

Here’s the clincher: To create the special In-N-Out sauce, combine mayonnaise, ketchup, and relish (what, you didn't realized that's all that went into it?). Mix well and douse your burger. Want to take it to the next level? Of course you do. Mix your own Animal sauce at home for a little more precision and maybe cause for concern.

With a menu hack this intense, is it any wonder that Five Guys snagged the number one spot? I plead the fifth.

