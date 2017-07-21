BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

We’re freaking out over these Oreo-stuffed, salty peanut butter brownies

Junk food lovers unite

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

I recently brought these brownies into work and, shortly after, received a message from a taste tester: “The junk food brownie I ate contained aspects of every single pleasurable mouthfeel I have ever experienced.”

Here’s the thing about them: They’re outrageously decadent but not too sweet, thanks to extra cocoa and vanilla in the brownie mix and a hefty pinch of salt in the peanut butter. There’s crunch from the Oreos, smooth creaminess from the peanut butter, and a rich, fudgy brownie full of chewy edges from being split into two layers.

Brownies
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

I whipped up the recipe in college and have been making them for years. They’re a good girl’s better-tasting answer to a terribly-named frankenbrownie. If your audience is silent for a few moments after they take a bite, you know you’ve done it right.

Ingredients

  • 1 box brownie mix, prepared according to instructions
  • ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 pack of Oreo cookies (single-stuff is best)
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 bag unwrapped peanut butter cups

Directions

  1. Prepare brownies according to instructions, and add cocoa powder and vanilla. Mix until well combined, and pour half of the mixture into a greased 13x9 pan.
  2. Place cookies in well-spaced rows on the brownie mix—each brownie will contain a full cookie, so leave space between each one to guide your cuts.
    Oreos
    Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar
  3. In a heat-proof bowl, combine peanut butter, butter, and salt. Microwave in 30-second increments, stirring until the mixture is smooth and fully melted. Drizzle on top of the cookies.
    Peanut butter
    Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar
  4. Top the cookies with the remaining brownie batter. Use a rubber spatula to cover the cookies and peanut butter with brownie batter for even baking.
  5. Roughly chop peanut butter cups and evenly sprinkle on top of the pan.
    Uncooked brownies
    Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar
  6. Bake, but take 10 minutes off the suggested cook time—the thin layers of brownie mix cook faster. Add time, if needed. Let cool before cutting.
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.