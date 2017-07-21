We’re freaking out over these Oreo-stuffed, salty peanut butter brownies

I recently brought these brownies into work and, shortly after, received a message from a taste tester: “The junk food brownie I ate contained aspects of every single pleasurable mouthfeel I have ever experienced.”

Here’s the thing about them: They’re outrageously decadent but not too sweet, thanks to extra cocoa and vanilla in the brownie mix and a hefty pinch of salt in the peanut butter. There’s crunch from the Oreos, smooth creaminess from the peanut butter, and a rich, fudgy brownie full of chewy edges from being split into two layers.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

I whipped up the recipe in college and have been making them for years. They’re a good girl’s better-tasting answer to a terribly-named frankenbrownie. If your audience is silent for a few moments after they take a bite, you know you’ve done it right.

Ingredients

1 box brownie mix, prepared according to instructions

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp vanilla

1 pack of Oreo cookies (single-stuff is best)

1 cup peanut butter

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp salt

1 bag unwrapped peanut butter cups

Directions