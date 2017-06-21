BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
We tried the world's first 'Clear Coffee'—and it’s not for coffee-lovers

The mildest of all coffees

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Clear Coffee is the world’s first colorless coffee drink. It’s made with roasted Arabica coffee beans and water, essentially posing as clear cold brew.

Bottles
Each 200 mL bottle contains 100 mg of caffeine, so it packs about the same caffeine kick as its regular coffee counterpart, but without the teeth-staining color. A two-pack costs about $6.33.

But how does it taste?

Plain
It decidedly does not taste like potent cold brew, or even a mild regular brew. As one of our staffers put it, Clear Coffee tastes like water that was poured into a cup with some coffee left in it. I have to agree.

Beans
In the bottle, it’s an off-yellow color, which is a little off-putting especially when you spike it with cream or milk as you would normal coffee.

Cream
Personally, I didn’t mind the stuff—But I don’t love the flavor of coffee, despite sipping it daily. This beverage isn’t the best for coffee enthusiasts, but if you’re a caffeine hound who doesn’t like coffee (or coffee breath), this is the beverage for you.

