This easy s’mores dip is your new favorite dessert—no campfire required!

Summer means a lot of things—including the arrival of s’mores season. And while the best way to make s’mores is over a fire, most of us don’t have that option. What we do have is a microwave—and a hankering for that nostalgic blend of sticky marshmallow, smooth chocolate, and crunchy graham cracker.

Enter the decadent, the gooey, the unbelievably indulgent perfection that is s’mores dip.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

It’s like the best campfire snack you’ve ever had distilled into one bowl. It’s a guaranteed hit at parties and backyard barbecues. It’s really, really sticky, but in a way that makes you unashamed to lick your fingers, so it’s okay.

And guys? It’s so, so easy.

We used this recipe from Spend with Pennies to create our masterpiece of sugary frankenfood. Check it out there for more complete instructions.

To make ours, we mixed together a 14-oz can of sweetened condensed milk and a heaping 1 ½ cups of chocolate chips, then zapped ‘em in the microwave for 30 seconds. We stirred, put it back in for another 30, but cook time depends on the microwave. You want your chocolate chips to be melty enough to stir easily into the condensed milk.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

We globbed about ¾ a cup of marshmallow fluff on top, then zapped it for 15 seconds, until it was melted and easy to stir. Then we swirled the fluff into the chocolate mixture to give it a marbled appearance.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

We topped it with chocolate squares and mini marshmallows and it was ready to eat, scooped generously on top of graham crackers.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

You might also want to serve it with other dipping implements—I think that thick pretzel rods (chocolate-covered or plain) or strawberries are delicious options.

Some might call it gross. But those people probably hate fun, so you do you!