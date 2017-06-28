BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
These all-American Jell-O shots will make you the hero of any 4th of July party

Star-spangled slammers

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Jell-O is typically eaten only at Chinese food buffets and hospital cafeterias, but Jell-O shots are a whole different breed. The party classic is enjoyed even by those who turn up their noses to the virgin stuff. This summer at Reviewed, we decided to upgrade the boozy novelty with a patriotic twist: We spiked the heck out of some red, white, and blue Jell-O.

Shots
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

To achieve these stripes, you'll need to make three separate batches of jello. The key to keeping them starkly layered is to be sure that each layer cools fully before adding the next. Contrary to popular belief, these colors can run. If you don’t wait for each individual color to set, you’ll end up with a pink or baby blue layer instead of three beautiful stacks.
Pouring blue Jell-O
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

That being said, make sure you have several hours—or better yet, a couple days—to spare. Since each layer takes around 90 minutes to set, these festive chupitos are a time consuming labor of love. But the gleeful reaction from partygoers and friends alike will make all that waiting by the fridge worth it.

Ingredients

Ingredients
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar
  • 3 oz package of red Jell-O
  • 3 oz package of blue Jell-O
  • 2 packets of unflavored gelatin (typically comes in a 1 oz package with 4 packets)
  • 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 ½ cups flavored vodka (we used special-edition Red, White, and Berry, which worked amazingly well)

Directions

1. Bring 1 cup of water to a boil and add red Jell-O. Stir until the powder has dissolved completely. Let cool.

Stirring red Jell-O
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

2. Add 1 cup of vodka, and set the mixture aside to cool to room temperature. When cooled, fill plastic cups ⅓ of the way with red jello. Place in fridge 60-90 minutes, or until fully set.
Pouring red Jell-O
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

3. While waiting for the first layer to cool, stir two packets of unflavored gelatin into ½ cup vodka. Whisk to combine, and let stand 5 minutes to thicken.

Stirring gelatin
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

4. Meanwhile, bring 1 cup of water to boil. Pour the hot water over the gelatin mixture and whisk to combine, taking care to break apart or remove any lumps. Pour in the sweetened condensed milk and stir until fully combined. Let the mixture cool until it reaches room temperature.

Pouring condensed milk
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

5. Remove your red jello cups from the fridge and top them ⅔ of the way with the white jello mixture. NOTE: Pour slowly at first to ensure that the red and white layers don't mix. If they do, put the red Jell-O cups back into the fridge until they’re fully set, and let the white mixture sit out at room temperature until it’s fully cooled.

Pouring white Jell-O
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

Once your white layer is poured, place the tray in fridge 60-90 minutes, or until the white layer is fully set.

6. While waiting for the layered cups to cool, bring 1 cup of water to a boil and add blue Jell-O. Stir until the powder has dissolved completely. Let cool. Add 1 cup of vodka, and set aside to cool to room temperature.

Pouring vodka
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

7. Fill plastic cups the rest of the way with the blue jello mixture. Place in fridge 60-90 minutes, or until fully set.
Pouring blue Jell-O
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

To drink (eat?), run a finger around the edge of the plastic cup to loosen the seal. Slurp the whole shot down like a boozy, questionable oyster. (We used a 1:1 liquor to water ratio in this recipe, so these puppies are potent. Proceed with caution, and Happy Fourth!)
Close shot
Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

in your inbox soon.