The 7 best accessories you can buy for a KitchenAid stand mixer

Sure, you love your KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It's the best stand mixer on the market, and makes easy work of baking and recipes with lots of mixing. But do you really know how much this stand mixer can do?

KitchenAid makes nearly 50 attachments that, by and large, fit all of the brand's stand mixers. The attachments either clip onto the front of the appliance or onto the bowl stand, and are powered by the mixer's motor so you can do everything from making pasta to spiralizing veggies in a snap.

We rounded up KitchenAid's bestselling attachments to pop onto your stand mixer. Your favorite kitchen appliance is about to get a lot better.

1. Five-Blade Spiralizer

Attention Whole 30 dieters, Paleo peeps, and Keto worshippers! You need this attachment. It turns any fruit or vegetable into spaghetti-like strands, substituting the need for pasta (kind of) in any dish. The KitchenAid Spiralizer can of course spiralize, but it’s no one-trick pony: It comes with four blades to also peel, core, and slice so you can fully tend to your fruits and veggies with one tool. You’ll never have to buy prepackaged zoodles again.

2. Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder

If you frequently make your own macaroni and cheese (and you should be, TBH), you know the importance of freshly grated cheese. Packaged shreds simply don’t pack the same flavor (or variety) as just-shredded blocks. However, grating pounds of hard cheese by hand is my own version of hell. This is why I need this shredder. It comes with three blades to shred and slice any vegetable or cheese, and they are all dishwasher-safe. A lazy gal’s dream!

3. Pasta Roller and Cutter Set

Other attachments, I’mma let you finish, but this pasta maker is the best attachment of all time. Any gadget that makes it easy to bring the intimidating and tasty art of pasta-making into my kitchen is worth the investment, in my opinion. This thing is extremely well-loved by reviewers, netting 4.7 stars from over 500 people. The Pasta Roller churns out 6-inch sheets of pasta with eight thickness settings. Not impressed? It’s also equipped with a Fettuccine Cutter, Spaghetti Cutter, and a cleaning brush. And it’s made in Italy. Bye, going to purchase this now.

4. Vegetable Sheet Cutter

Veggie lasagna fans, this one is for you. The KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment produces thin, wide sheets of virtually any fruit or vegetable. It comes with two blades to produce thinner or thicker sheets, depending on your preference. Apple tarts are a whole new ball game with thinly, evenly sliced apples. Also, can you imagine a quiche with a sweet potato sheet crust? Need.

5. Food Processor

Yes, a full-sized food processor hovering a foot above your counter looks a bit like a Frankenappliance, but don’t let that deter you: This attachment is a workhorse. Place a large bowl beneath the processor and simply press food into the wide-mouth feed tube to dice it (or slice it, or shred it, or Julienne it—there are four blades included). KitchenAid patented the ExactSlice System, which allows you to slide the lever to adjust your slicing thickness, all the way down to rice-sized granules (hi, cauliflower rice!).

6. Food Grinder

Make the best meatloaf of your life with this grinder. It transforms your stand mixer into a food grinder that tackles everything from meat to cheese to dried bread (all necessary for incredible meatloaf, for those keeping track at home). Pile ingredients into the tray on top and force them through the feeder with the included stomper. The set comes with two grinding plates for fine and coarse results.

7. Ice Cream Maker

This bad boy makes up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato, or sorbet in under 30 minutes. The attachment takes a bit of coordination and finesse: It fits all stand mixers 4.5 quarts and larger, but some tilt-head models will require an adapter ring to fit. Put the included freeze bowl in the freezer ahead of time, duh, then fill it with ingredients and power it up. It’s pretty hands-off: The dasher rotates inside the bowl to mix everything evenly.

