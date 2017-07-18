The 10 trendiest summer cocktail recipes of 2017

This summer, mojitos are all the rage. As usual, Pinterest has you covered when it comes to summer cocktails. These minty concoctions are perfect for afternoon patio sipping or mid-day beach sunbathing. Drink up and cool down.
1. Cranberry Mojito
2. Blueberry Lavender Mojito
3. Toasted Frozen Coconut Mojito
4. Classic Mint Mojito
5. Watermelon Mojito
6. Strawberry Pineapple Mojito
7. Blueberry Mojito
8. Strawberry Mojito
9. Pineapple Coconut Mojito
10. Strawberry Kiwi Mojito
Or, try our Rosíto
