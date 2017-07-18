BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

The 10 trendiest summer cocktail recipes of 2017

Mojitos as far as the eye can see

Credit: Getty Images
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

This summer, mojitos are all the rage. As usual, Pinterest has you covered when it comes to summer cocktails. These minty concoctions are perfect for afternoon patio sipping or mid-day beach sunbathing. Drink up and cool down.

1. Cranberry Mojito

2. Blueberry Lavender Mojito

3. Toasted Frozen Coconut Mojito

4. Classic Mint Mojito

5. Watermelon Mojito

6. Strawberry Pineapple Mojito

7. Blueberry Mojito

8. Strawberry Mojito

9. Pineapple Coconut Mojito

10. Strawberry Kiwi Mojito

Or, try our Rosíto

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.