The 10 most popular 4th of July dessert recipes on Pinterest

The Fourth of July demands festive food and drink like no other holiday. Sure, Thanksgiving is great, but it doesn’t make me want to eat a turkey-shaped pie. The Fourth, however, has me reaching for all things red, white, and blue.
I’m not alone: Pinterest is overflowing with Fourth-themed treats. These are 10 of Pinterest’s top recipe pins for patriotic partying.
1. Star-Spangled Cookies
2. Buzzed Cherry Bombs
3. Red, White & Blue Chocolate Covered Strawberries
4. Red, White & Blue Brownie Pizza
5. Firecracker Jell-O Cups
6. Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs
7. Easy July 4th Ice Cream Cake
8. Cake Batter Dip
9. Fourth of July Candy Bark
10. Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries
