BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

The 10 most popular 4th of July dessert recipes on Pinterest

Red, white, and blue as far as the eye can see

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

The Fourth of July demands festive food and drink like no other holiday. Sure, Thanksgiving is great, but it doesn’t make me want to eat a turkey-shaped pie. The Fourth, however, has me reaching for all things red, white, and blue.

I’m not alone: Pinterest is overflowing with Fourth-themed treats. These are 10 of Pinterest’s top recipe pins for patriotic partying.

1. Star-Spangled Cookies

2. Buzzed Cherry Bombs

3. Red, White & Blue Chocolate Covered Strawberries

4. Red, White & Blue Brownie Pizza

5. Firecracker Jell-O Cups

6. Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs

7. Easy July 4th Ice Cream Cake

8. Cake Batter Dip

9. Fourth of July Candy Bark

10. Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Related Video

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.