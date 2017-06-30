BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

Everyone is cooking with turmeric—here’s why you should be, too

And what the heck is a golden milk latte?

Credit: Getty Images / vonEisenstein
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

So, you made it through the full sweep of the fall/winter pumpkin spice craze. Good for you! But if you thought you were finally going to get a little peace and quiet in the spice obsession department, you thought wrong. Because for some reason, everyone has decided the latest obsession is turmeric.

If you have a well-stocked spice cabinet or like to cook Indian curries, you’re probably already familiar with turmeric. But if you’re more of a salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning mix kind of seasoner, then you might be wondering what the heck turmeric even is and how you should use it.

Don’t worry. I’ll explain.

So what is turmeric?


Turmeric is nothing new. It’s been used in South Asian cooking for hundreds of years, and it’s been no secret in other areas of the world either. My (not South Asian) parents always had a container in their spice rack when I was growing up.

The vivid yellow powdered spice comes from the orange-colored root, which is a relative of ginger. This connection comes out in turmeric’s flavor, which has a bit of a bite and bitterness to it, along with some nice warmth. If you have curry powder, turmeric is what gives it that yellow hue.

While we’re talking about the color of turmeric, it’s worth mentioning that while it can make your food super pretty, it can also stain the heck out of everything it touches—fingers, countertops, and bowls.

How do you use it?

Turmeric has long been an ingredient in curries. My favorite reason to fish out a container of the stuff is 101 Cookbook’s absolutely killer red lentil soup with lemon, which is hearty, zesty, and full of flavor. I once had a roommate who would eat big bowls of Greek yogurt topped with turmeric, honey, and nuts and that was delicious, too.

turmeric on spoon
Credit: Getty Images / Highwaystarz-Photography

But lately turmeric has also appeared on cafe drink menus in the form of a golden milk (or “golden mylk”) latte, which is basically a hipsterized version of haldi doodh, a turmeric-and-milk beverage you can find in places like Pakistan. Often a combination of nondairy milk, turmeric paste, cinnamon, and ginger, a golden mylk latte is kind of like chai with turmeric instead of black tea, colored a beautiful shade of foamy golden yellow. Make your own, or order it at your local coffee shop.

Are there health benefits?



No article about turmeric would be complete without at least acknowledging that the reason for this turmeric craze seems to be an ever-growing list of supposed health benefits.

I’m not a doctor. I don’t know if it will help you lose weight, cure cancer, or lower your body’s inflammation. In fact, those health claims are linked to inconclusive evidence. Is it possible turmeric really is a miracle spice that can cure everything that ails you? Sure, it’s possible. But the only thing I know for sure is that if nothing else, it’s tasty.

Related Video

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.