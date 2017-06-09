Forget frosé—Rosítos are the official drink of summer '17

When I took my first sip of this cocktail, I felt like those women in chocolate commercials whose eyes involuntarily close in joy over the deliciousness they’re experiencing. “What have I created?” I wondered as I internally high-fived myself and took a second sip.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

A tough critic of mixed drinks, I feel confident in saying that the rosíto really is the ultimate summer cocktail. It’s essentially a mojito spiked generously with on-trend and ridiculously pretty rosé. The rosíto is pink wine at its best (and strongest, thank you rum).

This drink is tart and tastes like a garden, with the majority of sweetness coming straight from fresh berries. Very summer. It’s also decorated with fresh rose petals making this not only the most refreshingly delicious, but the most egregiously glamorous cocktail I’ve made.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

The best part is that you don’t have to stock your liquor cabinet with a bunch of obscure or single-use liqueurs to make it: You’ll definitely use up everything you’ll buy for this recipe—and quickly, once you try this cocktail.

Rosíto

Ingredients

2 heaping tsp sugar

1 oz fresh lime juice

12 fresh mint leaves

2-3 fresh blackberries

1 cup cubed ice

4 oz rose

1 oz rum

Splash of club soda

Fresh mint and rose petals, for garnish

Directions

In a pint glass, muddle the sugar, lime, mint, and blackberries with a muddler until the sugar is somewhat dissolved, the blackberries are pulpy, and the mint leaves are thoroughly crushed. Pour the rosé and rum on top of the muddled mixture. Fill the glass most of the way with ice. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with a sprig of mint and rose petals. Sip now, thank me later.

Not fancy enough for you?

Understood. Use these ice cubes instead.

