21 pieces of animal-themed barware to bring out your inner party animal

You're about to go wild

Two of the best things on this planet are animals and cocktails, so naturally, if you combine the two, the resulting creation is sublime. We rounded up the cutest animal-themed barware on the market, whether you're starting from scratch or looking to jazz up your current setup. Cheers!

1. A Dinosaur ice mold for when you want to get tyrannosaurus wrecked

Dinosaurs
Buy dinosaur ice molds for $7.28 on Amazon

2. This safari animal multi-tool is perfect for those wild nights

Multitool
Buy animal multi-tool for $19.98 on Amazon

3. A Corgi wine stopper because Corki

Corki
Buy Corgi wine stopper for $11.93 on Amazon

4. Toucan't live without these cute kitchen shears

Toucan
Buy toucan kitchen shears for $11.02 on Amazon

5. This shark bottle opener has Jaws of steel (get it?)

Shark
Buy shark bottle opener for $27 on Amazon

6. It'd be fair to call this cork collection your moose stash

Moose
Buy moose cork cage for $29.99 on Amazon

7. An octopus ice tray if you're in the mood for coolamari

Coolamari
Buy Coolamari ice tray for $15.62 on Amazon

8. We can bearly wait to use this Grizzly bottle opener

Bear
Buy bear bottle opener for $7.90 on Amazon

9. A penguin cocktail shaker that encourages you to shake your tailfeather

Penguin
Buy penguin shaker for $21.15 on Amazon

10. Spouting whale party picks so that you can yell, "I'll get you, Moby Pick!"

Whale

Buy 32 whale party picks for $10.93 on Amazon

11. A bluebird corkscrew to keep your bar looking fly

Bluebird
Buy bluebird corkscrew for $39.90 on Amazon

12. This elephant bottle opener that'll make you drink, drank, trunk

Elephant
Buy elephant bottle opener for $20 on Amazon

13. A parrot corkscrew that is... Dare I say it? A Corkatil

Parrot
Buy parrot corkscrew for $12.18 on Amazon

14. These kitten glass charms have wine lives

Cats
Buy kitten charms for $9.97 on Amazon

15. A deer bottle stopper for when you're drinking stag

Deer
Buy deer stopper for $14 on Amazon

16. Woodland animal cocktail napkins to channel your inner Snow White

Napkins
Buy 20 cocktail napkins for $15 on Amazon

17. A Rabbit wine opener for when you're late for a very important date

Rabbit
Buy Rabbit wine opener for $26.50 on Amazon

18. These sleeping critter coasters aren't passed out, they're just resting their eyes

Coasters
Buy 4 coasters for $8 on Amazon

19. French Bulldog napkins because you couldn't say no to those puppy dog eyes

Frenchie
Buy cocktail napkins for $13.90 on Amazon

20. Flamingo Straws that your guests will flock to

Flamingo
Buy 50 flamingo straws for $10 on Amazon

21. These whale tail drink stirrers may send you into a... tailspin...

Stirrer
Buy 6 whale stirrers for $10.66 on Amazon

Here's a drink everybunny will love

