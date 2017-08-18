21 pieces of animal-themed barware to bring out your inner party animal

Two of the best things on this planet are animals and cocktails, so naturally, if you combine the two, the resulting creation is sublime. We rounded up the cutest animal-themed barware on the market, whether you're starting from scratch or looking to jazz up your current setup. Cheers!
1. A Dinosaur ice mold for when you want to get tyrannosaurus wrecked
Buy dinosaur ice molds for $7.28 on Amazon
2. This safari animal multi-tool is perfect for those wild nights
Buy animal multi-tool for $19.98 on Amazon
3. A Corgi wine stopper because Corki
Buy Corgi wine stopper for $11.93 on Amazon
4. Toucan't live without these cute kitchen shears
Buy toucan kitchen shears for $11.02 on Amazon
5. This shark bottle opener has Jaws of steel (get it?)
Buy shark bottle opener for $27 on Amazon
6. It'd be fair to call this cork collection your moose stash
Buy moose cork cage for $29.99 on Amazon
7. An octopus ice tray if you're in the mood for coolamari
Buy Coolamari ice tray for $15.62 on Amazon
8. We can bearly wait to use this Grizzly bottle opener
Buy bear bottle opener for $7.90 on Amazon
9. A penguin cocktail shaker that encourages you to shake your tailfeather
Buy penguin shaker for $21.15 on Amazon
10. Spouting whale party picks so that you can yell, "I'll get you, Moby Pick!"
Buy 32 whale party picks for $10.93 on Amazon
11. A bluebird corkscrew to keep your bar looking fly
Buy bluebird corkscrew for $39.90 on Amazon
12. This elephant bottle opener that'll make you drink, drank, trunk
Buy elephant bottle opener for $20 on Amazon
13. A parrot corkscrew that is... Dare I say it? A Corkatil
Buy parrot corkscrew for $12.18 on Amazon
14. These kitten glass charms have wine lives
Buy kitten charms for $9.97 on Amazon
15. A deer bottle stopper for when you're drinking stag
Buy deer stopper for $14 on Amazon
16. Woodland animal cocktail napkins to channel your inner Snow White
Buy 20 cocktail napkins for $15 on Amazon
17. A Rabbit wine opener for when you're late for a very important date
Buy Rabbit wine opener for $26.50 on Amazon
18. These sleeping critter coasters aren't passed out, they're just resting their eyes
Buy 4 coasters for $8 on Amazon
19. French Bulldog napkins because you couldn't say no to those puppy dog eyes
Buy cocktail napkins for $13.90 on Amazon
20. Flamingo Straws that your guests will flock to
Buy 50 flamingo straws for $10 on Amazon