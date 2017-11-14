These are the best kitchen and cooking products of 2017

The Anova Precision Cooker (the 800 Watt Bluetooth version, to be precise) is our top recommendation if you're looking to get started with sous vide cooking. The app is slick, easy to use, and helpful.

Sure, the design is great, but where the Bluetooth Anova really shines is its ability to accurately stick to your desired temperature—and that's what sous vide cooking is all about. It might take a little longer to get up to temp than some of the other machines we looked at, but it’s worth the wait.

With a retail price of $149, the Bluetooth Anova isn’t just our top performer; it’s also the best value you’ll find. Read our review.