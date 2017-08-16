10 recipes you need to make because tomato season is finally here

Ah, tomato season. The time of the year where we quickly go from an excited, “ooh, look at all my tomatoes!”—to an incredulous, “oh… look at all my tomatoes…” When you’re inundated with an overflowing harvest of garden-fresh tomatoes, these are the recipes you can turn to. Some of these recipes are great for dinner tonight, while some will last you well through the winter. Tomatoes: The late summer gift that keeps on giving.

1. Crispy Parmesan Tomato Chips

A quick-fix cure for even your mushiest tomatoes, this easy recipe uses parmesan cheese, olive oil, and herbs to transform any tomato into a delicious, crispy snack.

2. Summer Tomato Jam

This sweet and thick jam is perfect for when you're maxed out on the characteristically sharp and acidic flavor of tomatoes. Spread it on bread to take your sandwiches to the next level.

3. Jalapeno Tuna Stuffed Tomatoes

This wholesome, filling recipe is super easy to make and calls for carrots, celery, tuna, and low-fat mayo housed in a cute hollowed tomato. They're adorable and healthful!

4. One-Pot Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup

Oh, one-pot meals. How I love thee. This dish calls for a bunch of stuff you probably already have in your pantry, thrown into a pot, and in 45 minutes you have a hearty, delicious meal ready to go.

5. Fresh Frozen Cherry Tomatoes

Learn once and for all how to preserve nature's candy. This method is perfect for dreary winter months when grocery store tomatoes are sad and you're wishing you could pick from your tomato garden again.

6. Panera Tomato Soup Copycat

Creamy tomato soup is the best kind of soup, and this recipe is a near-exact dupe for everyone's guilty pleasure chain restaurant.

7. Fresh Tomato Ketchup

Homemade tomato ketchup is free from preservatives and excessive added sugars—plus it tastes delicious. Make this recipe once and I challenge you to look at Heinz the same way.

8. Italian Tomato Sauce

The OG classic solution for when you're bogged down with too many tomatoes. Nothing beats homemade tomato sauce, especially with homegrown tomatoes—and you can save the sealed jars for months.

9. Oven Roasted Creamy Cherry Tomato Sauce

Step 1: Line your baking sheet with hoards of cherry tomatoes. Step 2: Enjoy this luxuriously creamy roasted tomato sauce.

10. Bacon-Tomato Linguine

Everyone knows tomatoes are at their best when they're alongside bacon. But this hearty BTL blows a BLT out of the water.