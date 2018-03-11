BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
KitchenAid wants you to mix it up with their Color of the Year, Bird of Paradise

We're craving a new stand mixer in 2018's delicious coral hue

Credit: Reviewed / Cindy Bailen
As a home design geek and color consultant, I love the Colors of the Year—every one, every year. But I've finally found a fave.

KitchenAid_Bird-of-Paradise_color-of-the-year
Credit: KitchenAid

KitchenAid has just revealed its first ever Color of the Year: a vibrant beauty it calls Bird of Paradise. This lush, peachy coral brings an exotic vacation vibe to the iconic stand mixer, which will sell for $450 when it hits the market. Some of KitchenAid's other countertop tools will rock the new hue as well.

Standmixerhero

Glossy, totally retro (picture Florida in the 1940's), and completely on trend design-wise, Bird of Paradise is an uplifting accent to the modern gray and white kitchens we either have or aspire to. Make a bouquet of palm leaves, set up your coral mixer on the counter, and you've warmed up a chilly kitchen space with a dash of delicious.

KitchenAid_Bird-of-Paradise_blender
Credit: Reviewed / Cindy Bailen

Not that there weren't enough colors to choose from already (KitchenAid offers more than 80), but if you've been craving a stand mixer for ages, the freshest color has finally emerged. You'll probably own the mixer for years, so why not buy your kitchen one that evokes a sultry tropical sunset?

Want one? Here's KitchenAid's release schedule.

  • Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (April)
  • Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (April)
  • 5-Speed Diamond Blender (April)
  • 3.5 Cup Mini Food Processor (July)
  • 2-Speed Hand Blender (July)
  • 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer (July)

