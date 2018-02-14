The Best Toasters of 2018

Sometimes you want the simple things, like a piece of perfectly browned toast. But if you’re in the market for a new toaster, you may be surprised to learn that’s not as easy to get as it sounds. Bells and whistles abound, but the bottom line is that not all toasters can pop up a slice of toast precisely to your liking. We tested eight top-sellers and our favorite is the Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster (available at Amazon).

The Breville doesn’t come cheap but the even toasting and solid build, plus some special features, make it an absolute pleasure to use. If you don’t care about fancy extras we have a budget pick as well, the Black + Decker 2-Slice.

To find the best bang for your buck, we spent more time than you can imagine deliberating about the color of toasted bread, the perfect setting for bagels, and gauging just how difficult it is to grab the smaller half of an English muffin out from between toaster slots. (Or jump over to our toaster oven recommendations for something more robust.)

Here are the best electric pop-up toasters in order:

Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster Black + Decker 2-Slice Toaster Model #TR2900SD Cuisinart 2 Slice Compact Plastic Toaster Hamilton Beach Keep Warm Toaster KitchenAid 2-Slice Toaster with High Lift Lever Oster Black Stainless Collection 2-Slice Toaster SMEG 2 Slice Toaster Dualit 2 Slot NewGen Toaster

