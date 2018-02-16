The Best Toasters and Toaster Ovens Under $50

We’ve reviewed some truly great toasters and toaster ovens, but let’s be honest, most people don’t want to spend a lot on a toaster. Good news, because you don’t have to. For under fifty bucks, you can toast, bake, and broil your way to a whole new level of breakfast making.

Our top pop-up toaster pick for under $50 is the Black + Decker 2-Slice Toaster (available at Walmart) which can hold its own against any model on the market.

The best toaster oven under $50 is the Hamilton Beach Easy Reach Oven with Convection (available at Amazon for $47.00).

To find these great buys, we tested 14 models, toasting up a whole lot of white bread and bagels, heated frozen pizza, baked biscuits, and broiled chicken.

