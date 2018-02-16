The Best Toaster Ovens of 2018

Nothing beats the versatility of toaster ovens. In addition to making toast, they can melt cheese on open-faced sandwiches, heat and crisp up a frozen pizza, or bake up a sheet of cookies. I’ve found the best ones can even turn out a roast chicken or broiled salmon as well as a full-size oven. In our review, we found toaster ovens are getting faster and better at toasting than they used to be. If you’re still using a pop-up toaster (see our pop-up toaster recommendations) and can spare the counter space, you might want to consider switching up.

Our winner, the pricey Breville Smart Oven Pro (available at Amazon for $223.99), is worth the investment. Once you own it, you may never use your full-size oven again. But we also found a great, inexpensive model in the Hamilton Beach Easy Reach for quick melts, convenience foods, and perhaps a couple of baked potatoes.

To help you spend wisely, we chose six highly rated toaster ovens and put them to work toasting, baking, and broiling.

Here are the best toaster ovens in order:

Breville the Smart Oven Pro

Hamilton Beach Easy Reach Oven with Convection

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven with Double Infrared Heating

Black + Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.